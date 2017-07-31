Quick Q&A With Idina Menzel

Celebrated for her role in Wicked, Menzel may be even more famous for voicing Frozen’s Elsa. We chatted with her before her August 4 show at the Murat Theatre.

What’s tougher, live or voice acting?

I like live action, obviously. But with voice acting, there’s less pressure and no makeup. I love it.

You take your 7-year-old son, Walker, to most tour dates. How has that changed things?

I see the cities through a child’s eyes. If he wasn’t there, I’d probably sleep away the day. I would only see the hotel in every city. On the other hand, I don’t get to hang out with the crew after shows as much. It’s hard juggling motherhood and trying to be some semblance of a rock star.

Has multitasking hindered your performance at all?

My priorities have changed. I have to remind myself of that when I hit a bad note. When you’re doing so many things at once, you can’t be perfect. That mindset has actually made me a better performer. I’m a little less of a perfectionist, which frees me up to have more fun.

Does the “Elsa” thing just sort of follow you around?

No more than the other things, like playing Elphaba in Wicked. I’ve been associated with some incredibly influential characters. Every time someone says something to me about it, it’s just a reminder of how lucky I’ve been.

Do you ever get tired of singing “Let it Go”?

I don’t. It’s a way of reminding myself onstage that I always dreamed of having a hit song, and now I do. And it’s not just some silly thing, but a song that really makes a difference to people. Plus, it helps that I’m a creature of the theater. If you do eight shows a week and you get bored doing the same material, then you’re in a lot of trouble.

How do you take care of your voice?

The most important thing is sleep. If you get a really good night’s sleep, your voice is so much better. I also take a lot of steamy showers, and I vocalize.

What are you working on right now?

There are a couple of things in development: a stage play and an independent film I helped develop. And the sequel to Frozen is going to start this summer, so I’ll have to get in the studio and start working on that. But honestly, after visiting more than 50 cities for this tour, I’ll probably just be happy to be home with my son and chill out.