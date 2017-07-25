The Feed: Ryan Nelson, Twenty Tap, and More

This week’s trends in Indy dining.

» Ryan Nelson, chef/owner at Late Harvest Kitchen (8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063) is headed to New Orleans for the Great American Seafood Cook-off on August 5. Chef Nelson is one of 13 chefs competing, and the only one from Indiana.

» Asian restaurant LongBranch (from the owners of Shoefly Public House) came and went quickly downtown, but chef Adam Ditter and bar manager Steve Simon have landed on their feet in Broad Ripple at The Vanguard (6319 Guilford Ave., 317-254-1147). Vanguard general manager Casey Shirley hired the duo and will debut a new food menu and cocktail list later this month.

» The TURN Festival from the Paramount School of Excellence and Community Health Network announced the chef lineup for its September 29 TURN Feast on the grounds of the school (3020 Nowland Ave.). Abbi Merriss (Bluebeard), Carlos Salazar (Rook), Brad Gates (Hedgerow Bistro), Alan Sternberg (Cerulean), Eli Laidlaw (Plat 99), and Peter Schmutte (Cerulean, The Beholder) will collaborate on a five-course dinner with beverage pairings. Proceeds benefit the Paramount School and Slow Food Indy.

» Longtime southside staple The Blind Pig (147 S. Madison Ave.) closed suddenly this month, 17 years after opening in Greenwood. The owners announced the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page, but provided no additional information about why they closed shop.

» Broad Ripple’s Twenty Tap (5406 N. College Ave., 317-602-8840) is expected to reopen before the end of summer, after a kitchen fire required a shut-down for repair and remodel. Owner Kevin Matalucci told the Indianapolis Star he hopes to be open for business in the next two to three weeks.