The Feed: Taxman Brewing Co., Three Carrots, And More
This week’s trends in Indy dining.
»Bargersville favorite Taxman Brewing Co. opened a second location in Fortville (29 S. Main St., 317-458-0210) over the weekend.
» Three years after Ian Phillips opened his City Market vegan food stand Three Carrots (222 E. Market St., 317-403-5867), he’s knee-deep in the build-out on his second location, a full-service restaurant of the same name in Fountain Square (902 Virginia Ave.). Phillips posted pictures of the progress on the restaurant’s Facebook page last week and anticipates a mid- to late-September opening.
» 12.05 Distillery (636 Virginia Ave., 317-439-4997) is getting its own tasting room (all tastings were previously done at Repeal Restaurant in the same building). The Fountain Square spirits makers will have direct bottle sales and Sunday hours and is expected to announce an opening date soon.
» The Indiana Forest Alliance and chef Neal Brown are teaming up for a dinner at Stella (611 East St., 317-685-2550) on August 13, with a menu of forest-foraged foods. (Think chanterelle bruschetta, teases the Facebook page.) The ingredients will be sourced by local foraging experts Summer Cooper, Demi Pappas, and Ross Harding, with proceeds benefiting the Indiana Forest Alliance. Tickets are $150 per person.
» Catering business Beach Bum Barbecue is jumping into the food truck biz with a grand opening at Irvington’s Coal Yard Coffee (5547 Bonna Ave., 317-929-12197) on April 26, with barbecue and Coal Yard karaoke.
» Sangrita Saloon (834 E. 64th St., 317-377-4779) hosts the Broad Ripple Village Seafood Boil & Block Party on August 20. A $60 ticket covers unlimited shrimp, crawfish, potatoes, corn, and Turchetti’s Salumeria andouille sausage. (A $120 VIP ticket ups the ante with early entry and crab and lobster.) Pork & Beans Brass Band and DJ Ryan Stroble will provide live music for the day.
» Fort Wayne’s The Golden (898 Harrison St., 260-710-8368) kicks off a regular Friday-night tasting menu this month, offering six courses for $80 (wine pairings for an additional $50). The tasting menu will be available in addition to the regular restaurant menu, and is reservation-only (paid in full at the time of booking).
Tomorrow The Golden will begin taking reservations on Friday nights for a six course tasting menu. This will be a special menu, offered only on Friday nights, in addition to our regular menu, for the kick ass people who want to have a fun and unique dining experience at The Golden. There are a few things to note; Reservations are required for this dinner. Reservations must be made up to 24 hours of the date. Payment will be made in full at time of reservation. Payment will be fully refunded to any cancellation up to 24 hours of the reservation date. This dinner will be offered in addition to our regular menu. There will be plenty of tables left available for walk ins like usual. The menu will focus on the delicious food being cultivated in Indiana. We will begin taking reservations for every Friday in the month of August, right now. There will be limited number of seats available for each Friday night. At this time we will not make any substitutions to the menu for any reason including dietary restrictions. The six course dinner is $80 with an optional beverage pairing for $50. These prices include tax and gratuity which means once you have made your reservation and paid over the phone all you have left to do is show up and let us take care of you. Aaron and Sean believe tasting menus are the best way to enjoy the food and culture of not only a restaurant, but an entire place. They are very excited to offer their food, in this form, to Fort Wayne.