Swoon List: Ichiban Sushi Bar, Keystone Sports Review, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A dozen of the Hot Garlic wings served with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese from Keystone Sports Review (5602 N. Keystone Ave., 317-251-9902).

Ichiban Sushi Bar (8265 U.S. 31 S, 317-883-1888) serves more than 30 types of special sushi rolls, including Racquel’s Tataki: spicy tuna, salmon, sticky rice, avocado, and tobiko.

The Eagle (310 Massachusetts Ave., 317-929-1799) offers a Blackened Shrimp Po Boy: shrimp, charred avocado relish, smoked onion remoulade, and shredded iceberg lettuce.

Livery (720 N. College Ave., 317-383-0330) features an entrée of scallops with tostada, pickled onion, harissa carrots, poblano pico, and gastrique.

The spicy-rimmed margarita from Revolucion (1132 Prospect St., 317-423-9490) gives a little heat to imbibers enjoying the refreshing classic cocktail.

