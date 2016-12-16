25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Puffer Skirt

Day 21: Show some leg.

Runners work hard for those toned gams, and nearly as hard to find cute patterned tights. This insulated quilted nylon skirt from Smartwool lets them strut their stuff throughout winter while staying toasty warm (yet not gross—the company touts a “no-stink” Merino-wool liner). With its aprés-ski style, the short “Corbet” number pulls double duty, as suitable for running errands as pacing oneself on the Monon. $130. Bicycle Garage Indy—North, 4340 E. 82nd St., 317-842-4140