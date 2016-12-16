Warning: Declaration of Emmis_Indy_Event_List_Content_Block::markup_thumbs($data) should be compatible with Emmis_Featured_Items_Content_Block::markup_thumbs($data, $area) in /var/www/html/emmis.com/wp-content/themes/indianapolis/includes/blocks/event-list.php on line 0
25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Puffer Skirt

Day 21: Show some leg.

Runnerssmartwool-corbet-puffer-skirt work hard for those toned gams, and nearly as hard to find cute patterned tights. This insulated quilted nylon skirt from Smartwool lets them strut their stuff throughout winter while staying toasty warm (yet not gross—the company touts a “no-stink” Merino-wool liner). With its aprés-ski style, the short “Corbet” number pulls double duty, as suitable for running errands as pacing oneself on the Monon. $130. Bicycle Garage Indy—North, 4340 E. 82nd St., 317-842-4140

