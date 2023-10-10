Ask the Hoosierist: State of Shock

Q: I WANT TO BE AN INDIANA HORROR OR SCI-FI CHARACTER FOR A HALLOWEEN PARTY. ANY OPTIONS?

A: Well, there’s always Eleven from Stranger Things. That costume, complete with fake nose blood, is on Amazon. According to Marvel lore, Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier) is from Shelbyville. And canon says Captain Kathryn Janeway of Star Trek: Voyager was born in Bloomington. Those costumes are also easy to ­find. The ready-made pickings end there. If you want to make a costume, there’s Sam Beckett, the protagonist from the erstwhile series Quantum Leap, who hailed from ­fictional Elk Ridge, Indiana. Or you could go as Trapster, an F-tier Marvel villain and alleged Gary native whose superpower is glueing. Seriously. His original name was Paste-Pot Pete; he traps people in home-brewed adhesive. If you hate making small talk, Pete is your boy. You’ll spend the entire evening explaining who you’re supposed to be.