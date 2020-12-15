Designing “Russian Doll,” With Michael Bricker

This week, Derek speaks with Indianapolis’ own Michael Bricker, a production designer for film and television who won an Emmy for his work on the Netflix hit “Russian Doll.” Derek and Michael talk about the latter’s approach to creating that series’ magical-realist version of New York City, his unique path to the entertainment industry, and exactly what it means to be a “production designer” in the first place.

