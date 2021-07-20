Adam Wren On Reporting The Rise And Fall Of Scott Jones

Insider national politics features correspondent Adam Wren joins the podcast this week to discuss his August feature about Scott Jones, the Indianapolis tech mogul who’s experienced, in Adam’s words, an unlikely “riches-to-rags” story. Adam explains how the story first came on his radar, the tricky calculus of framing a feature that revolves around ongoing legal proceedings, and how Jones ended up spilling his guts to him from a barstool near Butler’s campus in the first place.

“Scott Jones Got Rich Inventing The Next Big Thing. Can He Reinvent Himself?,” Indianapolis Monthly

