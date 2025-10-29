Artifact: Dog Whistle Of The Harrison Collection

ONE OF THE most charming artifacts in the Treasures of the Harrison Collection is the dog whistle of Benjamin Harrison McKee, grandson of President Benjamin Harrison, created toward the end of the 19th century. Crafted in German silver (a pewter and silver alloy), the whistle is shaped like a small dog with ruby eyes and a small loop at the back for a chain. Measuring about 1 7/8 inches long and less than half an inch wide, it’s engraved with the boy’s initials. Showing subtle signs of wear, the whistle was probably used both for calling family dogs and as a toy for young McKee, who grew up spending time at the White House alongside his grandfather and siblings. The Harrisons had several pets, including a black-and-tan collie named Dash. Benjamin Harrison McKee maintained a close bond with his grandfather as he grew up. The whistle remained in the family for years, passed down to descendants before eventually entering the collection, a small object with a big connection to the playful family life of a president.

Vintage: Late 1880s

Resides at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site