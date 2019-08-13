Causing A Scene

In the world of Instagram, it can seem like everyone you know is simultaneously on vacation. But where can you snap a ’gram-worthy pic when you’re not jet-setting? A few of the area’s top backdrops may surprise you.

#sodalicious

The Suds

350 Market Plaza, Greenwood

This classic 1957 drive-in restaurant doesn’t even have an Instagram account, but it’s still all over the social media platform as a swell place to grab both a root beer and a new profile picture. Online boutiques send their models here, and it’s a ready-made setting for fun friend shots.

#mad4midcentury

Miller House and Garden

2860 Washington St., Columbus

While Newfields’s flagship location boasts plenty of artful scenery, the Columbus property makes a less-expected shot. Architectural Digest did a fashion shoot there in 2015 (above) with Hoosier-born fashion influencer Pari Ehsan, aka Pari Dust. Selfie sticks are not permitted, though.

#growergoals

Altum’s Garden Center

11335 N. Michigan Rd., Zionsville

Thanks to a new crop of so-called “plantfluencers,” household flora—from the leafy greens of #MonsteraMonday to the flowering #PlantsofInstagram—are the hottest new Insta accessory. At Zionsville’s horticultural mainstay, you can try the trend out—and get pro advice on how to flex your green thumb.

#lookworm

Indy Reads Books

911 Massachusetts Ave.

To prove to your followers that there’s a brain behind those OOTDs, look no further than Indy’s favorite indie bookstore. The shelves create a backdrop that’s both warm and graphic. Then, keep with the literary theme and trot a few blocks down the street to Mass Ave’s iconic (and photogenic) Kurt Vonnegut mural.

#nofilter

Jiffy Lube

Various locations

Yes, really. The chairman of the autobody chain’s Indiana branch has a passion for street art, and when someone tagged one of his locations with graffiti, he responded by commissioning local artists to create a series of murals called Every Part Matters. The Avon location (pictured), by Megan Jefferson, is one of 14 sites in the area.

#vanityfair

The State Fairgrounds

But Not the Midway Arch

1202 E. 38th St.

Skip the glowing “Midway” entrance and search for the underappreciated areas—candy-colored food stalls, for instance—that will make your fair photo worthy of a purple ribbon. Popular options include curling up inside a massive tractor tire, and posing as the “I” in a sign that spells out “FAIR.”