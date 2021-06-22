Dr. Aaron E. Carroll Returns To Talk Pandemic Successes And Failures, Risk Management, And Writing

Indiana University’s newly-minted Chief Health Officer Aaron E. Carroll joins the Monthly Weekly once more now that COVID numbers are on the retreat, to look back on our statewide response to the pandemic, as well as how universities handled it in their own right, and to talk about the unique challenges around health communication, including in his own writing.

Aaron Carroll, New York Times: “You Can’t Rely on the C.D.C. to Make Your Pandemic Decisions”

