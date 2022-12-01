Eight Great Indy Ice Skating Rinks To Visit

WHEN YOU bring out those warm, puffy jackets and fuzzy mittens, seasonal fun will surely find its way to the top of the winter to-do lists. Luckily, a Midwest winter offers a perfect opportunity to seize the rink and go for a skate. Indy offers myriad ice rinks, ranging from pop-ups, holiday markets, outdoor parks, and even hockey stadiums, for any aspiring skater or master of the ice.

Skating at Lawrence Winterfest

Lawrence’s citywide celebration of winter includes this synthetic-ice rink at Civic Plaza. Expect various live music performances, visits with Santa, a winter pop-up market, and more, all making this rink a great weekend activity for those looking to celebrate the falling snow. If you need to defrost, head to Theater at the Fort for plays and classic holiday movies in the Merry Movie Nights series presented by Heartland International Film Festival. To sweeten the deal, you’ll get to enjoy free hot chocolate with your movie-ticket purchase. Skating sessions are $10 for adults and $5 for those 12 and under. Movie tickets are $12 for those 12 and older, $10 for anyone under 12, and Heartland Film members get 20 percent off. 5710 Lawrence Village Pkwy., visitlawrenceindiana.com

The Ice at Carter Green

For all those who need a skate break in the middle of their holiday shopping, look no further than the Ice at Carter Green. In conjunction with Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt, the ice is the centerpiece of a winter paradise with lights and festive displays (like the Glühwein Pyramid, where you can find the mulled wine) on all sides. Guests can enjoy skating through February 26, though the Christkindlmarkt, with German-inspired foods and drinks and several shops for unique presents, closes December 30. Sessions are $10 for anyone 11 and up and $8 for children under 11 with $4 skate rental. 10 Carter Green, theiceatcartergreen.com

Ice Rink at Holliday Park

One of the city’s newest winter experiences, the Ice Rink at Holliday Park, is sure to become a tradition. Offering a huge outdoor rink that holds 300 guests per session, the rink will also be decorated with the warmest holiday decor as you ‘skate the ruins’ glowing just beyond the rink’s edge. To keep warm, sip on hot chocolate or holiday spirits—beer and wine; Fridays and Saturdays only—from the concessions and beverage truck on site. If that doesn’t heat you up, visit the warming area inside the Nature Center. The rink will be open through January 29. Sessions are $13 for everyone 5 and up; skate rentals are included. 6363 Spring Mill Rd., hollidaypark.org

Skating at Perry Park

This indoor rink at Perry Park may seem intimidating to beginners because it’s home to several hockey teams and clubs, and is NHL-sized. Fret not, several public skate and freestyle dates are lined up for the holiday season. You won’t want to miss your chance to skate with Santa on December 10. Everyone will step off the ice feeling like a Winter Olympics pro. Sessions are $7 adults and $5 for skaters 17 and under with $3 skate rental. 451 E. Stop 11 Rd., indy.gov

Skating at Penguin Park

This faux-ice rink is found in Avon’s Murphy Aquatic Park and runs through February 26, offering visitors all the usual amenities of other rinks plus igloo rentals. That’s right, you can hunker down in your 20-foot-wide, lit, and, most importantly, heated igloo for a party of up to 24. Skating is $8 per person and free for MAP members. 753 S. County Rd. 625 E, Avon, washingtontwpparks.org

Federal Hill Commons Ice Plaza

Celebrate Holidays at the Hill, where ice skating, a walk-through light display, carriage rides with Santa, and a holiday market provide a fun outdoor experience in the heart of Noblesville. Skating ends January 9. Sessions are $13 for those 13 and older and $11 for those 12 and younger. 175 Logan St., Noblesville, noblesvilleparks.org

Skating at Zionsville Winterfest

Take a second to imagine twinkling lights and hot chocolate under the snowy moonlit skies of Zionsville. With the town’s upcoming Winterfest, opening December 9 and continuing through January 2, organizers hope you won’t just imagine the picturesque scene, but actually experience it. From the first-ever holiday makers’ market featuring over 30 local vendors to visits from Santa and his reindeer to sledding, the event is sure to host countless new holiday memories this year. Skating sessions are $12 per person with $2 skate rental. 9645 Whitestown Rd., zionsville-in.gov

Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion Public Skating

For anyone who dreams of becoming a professional hockey player, look no further than the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion. The Indiana State Fairgrounds venue offers something for every skill level, from hockey classes to figure skating. But for those looking for casual fun at an indoor rink, public skating is offered on weekends through February. Admission is $9 per person. 1202 E. 38th St., indyfueltank.com