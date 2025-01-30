February 2025 Best Bets

Illustration by HATSUE

(1) WWE Royal Rumble – February 1

Wrestling fans have been flocking to this annual event since 1988, and it’s finally coming to Indy. The last man and woman left standing in Lucas Oil Stadium both move on to the WrestleMania championship. lucasoilstadium.com

(2) Mania: The ABBA Tribute – February 6

Polish those platform shoes. This popular tribute band is celebrating the 50th anniversary (!) of the Swedish pop group by recreating the 1970s “Dancing Queen” era at the Egyptian Room. concerts.livenation.com

(3) Winter Jam ’25 – February 7

Christian music’s biggest tour will include Skillet, Anne Wilson, Colton Dixon, and Newsong when it stops at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Admission is $15 at the door. Arrive early for a pre-concert party. gainbridgefieldhouse.com

(4) Jay and Silent Bob: The Aural Sects Tour – February 13

Attention pop culture junkies of the early aughts: Don’t expect the usual schtick. At Old National Centre, the comedic duo will be themselves—Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes—sharing musings on being dads and husbands. oldnationalcentre.com

(5) Big Ten Indoor Track & Field Championships – February 28

This meet marks the first year the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion at the State Fairgrounds hosts the top-rung collegiate athletes from across the Big Ten Conference. indianastatefair.com