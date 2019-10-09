Five New Fall Traditions

Headless Horseman

13400 Allisonville Rd., 317-776-6000

October 10–13, 17–20, and 24–27

Throughout the month of October, visit Conner Prairie for a haunted hayride while the Headless Horseman hunts you down. Not only can you get a peek at the legend dreamed up by Washington Irving, but there will also be pumpkin bowling, scary stories, a corn maze, and much more.

Día de Muertos at the Eiteljorg

500 W. Washington St., 317-636-9378

October 10–November 2

Enjoy free admission and learn about the sacred holiday (officially October 31 to November 2) while viewing handcrafted, personalized altars in remembrance of those who have passed on. Bonus: Indy-based artists and organizations designed them. The highlight is the museum’s Day of the Dead celebration on October 26—there will be music performances, a chance to create your own art, and much more.

GermanFest at The Athenaeum Foundation

401 E. Michigan Ave., 317-655-2755

October 12

Happen to miss Monument Circle’s Oktoberfest, but still craving the fun? GermanFest will be right up your alley! Enjoy wiener-dog races, German food and beer, a bratwurst-eating contest, and more.

Historic Irvington Halloween Festival

Beginning October 19

If you’ve ever been dying to visit an actual haunted town, the eastside neighborhood is hosting its 73rd annual festival! With events like a charity Halloween Ball, an organ concert, beer gardens, ghost tours, and more, it will be hard to stay away.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Show at Irving Theater

5505 E. Washington St., 317-356-3355

October 26

Consider this an eerie date night so the adults can enjoy Halloween, too. Dress up as Magenta, Riff Raff, or, if you’re feeling especially saucy, Dr. Frank N. Furter, and use the provided props to feel as though you’re actually in the ever-popular show. The “live” sacrifice before the show will be sure to get you in the spooky spirit.