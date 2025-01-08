Get Cozy: Hit The Books

Pick by Maurice Broaddus, author of The Usual Suspects

Out There Screaming edited by Jordan Peele

“This anthology of new stories by Black horror writers runs the gamut, drawing on history, the supernatural, current events, and personal traumas to provide stories that balance being unsettling with being thoroughly entertaining.”

Picks by Tess Gunty, author of The Rabbit Hutch

The Gathering by Anne Enright

“The splendor of the language is utterly hypnotizing. A family gathers, devastating secrets are revealed, but no description of the plot does this book justice.”

“A young woman works at an inn in Sokcho, a vacation town on the border of South and North Korea, in the offseason. She develops a fascination with a French graphic novelist who comes to stay. It’s mesmerizing.”

“Of course!”

Picks by George Kalamaras, author of To Sleep in the Horse’s Belly

Facing the Snow by Tu Fu, translated by Sam Hamill

“This book by one of China’s greatest poets from the classical Tang Dynasty era is a must read any time of year. But given the number of poems dealing with harsh winter conditions, it’s perfect for cozy nights fireside.”

“A French nobleman describes 15 months spent among the Inuit of the Arctic. I have the book and the Blackstone audio CD version. This read will make you happy that you’re safe and warm as it carries you on an adventure into the far north.”

“This book depicts the landscapes of Scandinavia and northern Europe in tales that are as powerful in their plots as they are in their winter settings.”

Picks by Janna Matthies, author of My Towering Tree