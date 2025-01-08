Get Cozy: Hit The Books

Pick by Maurice Broaddus, author of The Usual Suspects
Out There Screaming edited by Jordan Peele
“This anthology of new stories by Black horror writers runs the gamut, drawing on history, the supernatural, current events, and personal traumas to provide stories that balance being unsettling with being thoroughly entertaining.”
Picks by Tess Gunty, author of The Rabbit Hutch
The Gathering by Anne Enright
“The splendor of the language is utterly hypnotizing. A family gathers, devastating secrets are revealed, but no description of the plot does this book justice.”
Winter in Sokcho by Elisa Shua Dusapin
“A young woman works at an inn in Sokcho, a vacation town on the border of South and North Korea, in the offseason. She develops a fascination with a French graphic novelist who comes to stay. It’s mesmerizing.”
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
“Of course!”
Picks by George Kalamaras, author of To Sleep in the Horse’s Belly
Facing the Snow by Tu Fu, translated by Sam Hamill
“This book by one of China’s greatest poets from the classical Tang Dynasty era is a must read any time of year. But given the number of poems dealing with harsh winter conditions, it’s perfect for cozy nights fireside.”
Kabloona by Gontran de Poncins
“A French nobleman describes 15 months spent among the Inuit of the Arctic. I have the book and the Blackstone audio CD version. This read will make you happy that you’re safe and warm as it carries you on an adventure into the far north.”
Winter’s Tales by Isak Dinesen
“This book depicts the landscapes of Scandinavia and northern Europe in tales that are as powerful in their plots as they are in their winter settings.”
Picks by Janna Matthies, author of My Towering Tree
A Polar Bear in the Snow by Mac Barnett, illustrated by Shawn Harris
“It’s a winter-white delight. With spare text and clever cut-paper art, it offers a peek into the vast landscape where a lone polar bear, all but hidden by the snow, goes about his polar-bearish life.”
Small in the City by Sydney Smith
“As a boy leaves a city bus and moves over frozen sidewalks, he worries about someone else who is small. We see the boy check hiding places as the snow thickens. The mystery carries the reader through until hopeful tracks appear.”
Green on Green by Dianne White, illustrated by Felicita Sala
“In her signature gentle, lyrical verse, White takes us through all four seasons. Sala’s rich art is like a meal full of the best colors, tastes, and textures. The final pages bring us into glorious winter with a Christmas setting.”