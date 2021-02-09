“Hero Of The Pandemic” Consuelo Poland, Of The Latina Welders Guild

In December Indianapolis Monthly published a series of first-person essays from various “Heroes of the Pandemic” around the city that included Consuelo Poland, the founder of the Latinas Welding Guild. The Latinas Welding Guild trains minority women to enter a field that’s overwhelmingly (96 percent, according to recent statistics) male. This week, she joins the Monthly Weekly to talk about her experience growing up in a largely white Northern Michigan community, discovering welding through her training as an artist, and what drove her to fight for Indianapolis-area minority women to have the same opportunities in the field that she’s had.