How To Cool Off This Summer

HEAT WAVES keep faking you out? Looking for ways to escape the muggy Indiana air? Don’t sweat it. Here are some of our favorite water parks and splash pads in the Indy area where you can beat the heat.

Water Parks

Forest Park Aquatic Center

Olympic-sized diving platforms, springboards, a heated pool, a thrilling water slide, a baby pool, anyone? Its wide range of amenities for both amateurs and professionals makes Forest Park the perfect summer getaway. If you’re looking for an exhilarating rush of adrenaline, go ahead and rope swing into the pool via AquaZip. Don’t leave the park without trying Fast Freddy Waterslide for a quick-trip splashdown to cool pool waters. If you thought this couldn’t get any better, you can also watch movies in the pool on the newly installed LED videoboard, the largest of its kind at an outdoor aquatics center in the country. Admission is $6; free for infants 1 year and under. 1077 Cicero Rd., Noblesville, forestparkpool.org

Splash Island

Whether you are a competitive swimmer or simply want to relax and soak up some vitamin D, this Caribbean-themed outdoor water park has plenty to offer visitors of all ages. Get ready to enjoy the six-lane competition pool while your kids play in the guppy tank, a pool for infants and toddlers. In case you want to brush up on your hoops skills, the park has a water basketball court. After a full day of fun and burning calories, you’ll definitely need to take a break to refuel your body, so go ahead and sunbathe on the deck space as you enjoy the park’s yummy lunch items and snacks. Admission for adults is $13. Discounts are available for seniors and preschoolers. 651 Vestal Rd., Plainfield, splashislandplainfield.com

Murphy Park

Who wouldn’t want to check out this brand-new ADA-inclusive water park that opened in May? Some of the exciting amenities include water slides, a wave pool, a toddler zone, cabana rentals, and a large central play feature. Each body of water is zero-depth-entry, and everything is wheelchair-accessible. There will also be water wheelchairs available for those who want to get in the water and join in the fun. In case you do not want to be in the sun for long periods, the park has many shaded areas. We’re looking forward to attending one of their next Adult Nights. Admission is $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, and free for children 2 and under. 753 S. County Rd. 625 E, Avon, washingtontwpparks.org

Freedom Springs

Grab some sunscreen and enjoy a comprehensive outdoor water park experience at Freedom Springs. Looking for a huge lap pool? Freedom Springs has got you covered. If you’re craving a fun diving experience, the park has one- and three-meter diving boards. Tube slides, body slides, lily pads—you name it, the park has it. For those who want to stay out of the sun, the park’s rental cabanas are perfect for lounging while your kids enjoy a variety of splash areas. Besides those amenities, the park also offers swim programs and lessons, such as private lessons, scuba diving, lap swimming, water aerobics, aqua walk, and so much more. Admission is $8 for resident adults, $6 for resident seniors, $12 for non-resident adults, and free for kids 2 and under. 850 W. Stop 18 Rd., Greenwood, greenwood.in.gov

The Waterpark

If you’re a surfing enthusiast, The Waterpark (yes, that’s its name) in Carmel is the place to be this summer. Yep, you heard it right, you don’t have to travel to California to go surfing. All you need to do is grab a swimsuit and a couple of friends, and check out FlowRider—the ultimate surf machine that will bring you an unforgettable splashy experience. For experienced swimmers who also like climbing, the park offers AquaClimb, a climbing wall that allows you to reach new heights. Once you get to the top, you can go ahead and take the plunge into the deep pool below. For a real rush, head over to the adventure slides that take you down invigorating paths. No matter your level of experience as a swimmer, this water park has something for everyone. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors aged 65 and over, and $12 for youth ages 3–15. Monon Community Center, 1235 Central Park Dr. E., Carmel, carmelclayparks.com

Splash Pads

If you’re on the hunt for quick and free places to cool off with the kids, splash pads are a great alternative to water parks. Don’t forget to bring a change of clothes for the kids because they will definitely get soaked!

Dan Wakefield Park

Dan Wakefield’s splash pad is great for summertime fun. The splash pad has several geysers that flow from the concrete-covered splash area as well as in-ground sprinklers. Don’t forget to put on some comfy sports attire as well and enjoy the beach volleyball and tennis courts at the park. 6051 N. Broadway St.

Watermill Splash Pad

Located at the back of Williams Park, the Watermill Splash Pad boasts more than 2,500 square feet of aquatic play opportunities for the entire family through interactive spray and play features. Bring some cups and water toys, and your kids will have a blast with the interval streams and many other spray features, such as flowing, misting, and jetting. 940 S. Locust Ln., Brownsburg

Billericay Park

After running under a rainbow-arch shower with your kids, make sure to check out the eight baseball diamonds at the park. Go ahead and pack some sandwiches, too, because its shaded areas make the park a perfect picnic spot. Before you go, snap a picture by the pink English phone booth paying homage to Fishers’s sister city in England (the park’s namesake). 12690 Promise Rd., Fishers

Lawrence W. Inlow Park

Lawrence Inlow has plenty to explore, like 9-hole disc golf, pickleball courts, playgrounds, and, of course, kiddos will definitely love the huge water spray in hot Indiana weather. If chilling in the shade is more your speed, you can relax under the tree canopy in one of the beautiful wooded areas in the 16-acre park. 6310 E. Main St., Carmel