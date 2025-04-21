Unspoken Rules: Indy Film Fest

EMBRACE SURPRISES. Many films are premieres, so don’t count on reviews. Nab a festival pass, which gets you into any and all of the films. Dress to impress. If you skip the opening- and awards-night parties, you skip half the fun. Plan your time. Both shorts and features—longer than 40 minutes—are screened. Bring your state pride. More Hoosier-made films and ones shot in Indiana are in this year’s mix. Grab popcorn from Just Pop In! Stream any flicks you missed through EventLive until May 4. Consider helping out next year. IFF runs on volunteers.