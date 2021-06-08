James Briggs On Indy’s Wild Housing Market, The Politics Of COVID, And More

James Briggs became the Indianapolis Star’s metro columnist in October 2019, just a few months before the world as we know it turned upside-down. This week, he joins the podcast to talk about some of the biggest news stories of the past year, from the wild rise in Indy home prices, to the city’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, to the controversy over Carmel Clay Schools’ hiring of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion director. He also talks about what it’s been like to transition from beat reporting to the columnist’s perch, and why he’s optimistic about the future of the daily newspaper.

