Artifact: Jump Ball

Brown County native Charles Hollis Taylor, aka Chuck Taylor, devoted much of his life to roundball, and his fame extended well beyond the game itself to that iconic shoe that virtually every American has donned at some point: the Converse All Star. The Indiana Historical Society is opening its immersive “Chuck Taylor All Star” exhibit on March 4 to explore the story of this player turned shoe designer and marketer through artifacts, among them this basketball presented to Taylor in 1959 in recognition of his attendance at the Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Tournament for 35 years. Virtual reality experiences will whisk you back to the 1950s for a chat with Chuck and a lesson in shooting and passing. indianahistory.org