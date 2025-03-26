April 2025 Best Bets

(1) Indians vs. Cubs – April 1

Be there to cheer on our Indianapolis Indians as they face the Iowa Cubs in their first home game of the season at Victory Field. Don’t forget to snap a selfie with Rowdie the Bear. milb.com/indianapolis

(2) Peter Frampton – April 11

Frampton comes alive! The English guitarist and newest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform “Baby, I Love Your Way” and more of his classic rock staples at The Palladium. thecenterpresents.org

(3) Presidential Egg Roll – April 12

For Peeps’ sake, hop over to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site for Indy’s only Easter egg roll. The little ones can also make crafts, meet the holiday hare himself, and hunt for prize-filled golden eggs. bhpsite.org

(4) The Temptations & The Four Tops – April 13

It’s been 60 years of sunshine on cloudy days and sugar pies with honey bunches. Two legendary Motown groups merge their incomparable talents in one memorable show at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre. livenation.com

(5) Church Basement Ladies – Opens April 17

In Beef & Boards’ cheeky musical set in a Midwestern church, four stalwart kitchen volunteers try to organize lives along with weekly meals. Hilarity ensues. beefandboards.com