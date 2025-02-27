March 2025 Best Bets

Photos courtesy: (1) Antonio Chapital of Chapital Photography; (2) Dave Pluimer; (3) Sequence Indy; (4) Press On Publicity; (5) Anna Miller. Illustration by HATSUE.

(1) International Women’s Day Event – March 4

Kick off Women’s History Month at the Indiana Government Center South Auditorium, where the Indiana Commission for Women hosts a celebration themed on “accelerating action.” After networking, get a professional headshot. in.gov/icw/events

(2) Matthew Morrison: Rhythms & Revelations – March 7–8

Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe–nominated actor Matthew Morrison—beloved as Glee’s Mr. Schuester and on Broadway in Footloose and Hairspray—brings his solo show to The Cabaret stage. thecabaret.org

(3) 32nd Annual Shamrock Run & Walk – March 15

Shake your seamróg starting at the IFD Union Hall, through the Old Northside, all the way to the new finish line at Bottleworks District. Stay for the post-race party with live entertainment, a beer garden, and food. indystpats.com

(4) Blake Shelton – March 29

The country music superstar and The Voice coach with the endearing “aw-shucks” demeanor stops at Fishers Event Center. Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, and Trace Adkins join him on his Friends & Heroes tour. ticketmaster.com

(5) Indiana Artisan Marketplace – March 29–30

The Ag/Hort Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is the place to buy hand-smithed jewelry, homemade caramels, fine watercolor works, striking wood art, and functional pottery directly from Hoosier makers. indianaartisan.org/spring-marketplace