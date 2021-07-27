Megan Fernandez On The Straightforward Charm Of “Good Bones”

This week Indianapolis Monthly’s home editor, director of editorial operations, and Good Bones recapper Megan Fernandez joins the podcast, to talk about her profile of Two Chicks and a Hammer’s Mina Hawk in our June issue. With the sixth season of “Good Bones” underway, Megan recounts why she decided to turn feature-length attention to Mina and her cohort at this point in the show’s run, what it’s like to recap fundamentally formulaic reality television every week, and what makes Indianapolis the right city for a program with Good Bones’ particular charms.

“Mina Hawk’s Quest For “Attainable Comfort” — And Great Reality TV,” Indianapolis Monthly, June 2021

