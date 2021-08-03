Michael Rubino On What A Great City Magazine Can Do

For Derek’s final episode as host of the Monthly, Weekly he’s joined by Indy Monthly editor-in-chief Michael Rubino to talk about his vision for the magazine, how it survived the pandemic, and the role he sees city and regional magazines playing in their communities. They discuss the unique challenges (and joys) of putting together a magazine for such a general audience, how to identify stories that will not just amuse, but enrich that audience, and what’s lost when magazines lose track of the many small, human-scale stories that together make up a city in their own right.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS