Niki Kelly On The Lawsuit Roiling State Politics And A Wild Off-Election Year

Niki Kelly has reported on state government and politics for the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette since 1999, when Eric Holcomb was gearing up for a failed congressional run and Pete Buttigieg was planning for his senior year of high school. This week, she brings the insight she’s gained to bear on the odd family feud that’s been unfolding in slow motion over the past year in Indiana politics: the Republican governor, suing the Republican-controlled legislature, represented by Republican attorney general Todd Rokita. She also talks about her work as one of the last of a valuable, yet dying breed as a bureau reporter in the state’s capitol, and what the rest of this year has in store, including the all-important redistricting process.

