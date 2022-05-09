Photos From The 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Rev Indy 2022

Following the Mini, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway crews refreshed the track for a party on the bricks Saturday night. Rev Indy has become one of the premier events of Indy with its night of fashion, food, art, and entertainment. DJ GNO closed out the party spinning tracks from atop the flag stand. Photographer Tony Valainis took his camera to the glitzy event, snapping photos of everything from the red carpet to the food pavilion.