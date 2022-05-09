Photos From The 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Rev Indy 2022
We had two photographers on the scene to capture images from the two events that kick-start the events leading up to Indianapolis 500.
After two years of cancellation due to the pandemic, the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon returned on Saturday with approximately 20,000 participants. 30-year-old Emily Sisson broke the American women’s record with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes, 11 seconds just days after recovering from COVID-19. Photographer Ted Somerville rode his bicycle around the 5K course to capture photos of Mini participants and onlookers.
Following the Mini, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway crews refreshed the track for a party on the bricks Saturday night. Rev Indy has become one of the premier events of Indy with its night of fashion, food, art, and entertainment. DJ GNO closed out the party spinning tracks from atop the flag stand. Photographer Tony Valainis took his camera to the glitzy event, snapping photos of everything from the red carpet to the food pavilion.