Speed Read: Combine Forces

PHOTOS PROVIDED BY VISIT INDY

The combine is fan-focused.

And free. With the advent of open admission in 2023, an incredible 27,226 fans crossed the threshold of Lucas Oil Stadium at last year’s combine. Admission for the February 27–March 2 combine is again gratis for anyone wanting to catch a first look at future NFL legends. Complimentary admission is a directive from the NFL, part of its goal to keep this event accessible to all.

But you need to decide in advance whether you want to go.

Fans are asked to register their interest in attending at nfl.com/combine prior to the event to receive an NFL 1 Pass, which is a QR code “ticket.” If you can’t be there in person, the NFL Network is broadcasting the event. Fans can also stream the combine on NFL+.

Much excitement awaits.

Back in 2018, the NFL only permitted fans to watch the on-field drills. But come 2022, it started taking a more fan-centric approach, dubbed the “Inside Look.” This year, it’s been renamed the NFL Combine Experience and will be set up all four days in the south lot of Lucas Oil. You’ll have the opportunity to take photos with the Colts Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi trophy, get a close-up look at all 58 Super Bowl rings, and participate in fun interactive games like agility drills to see how you’d stack up against an aspiring pro player. All the concession stands in the stadium will be open, offering special food and beverage choices. And, of course, you’ll have a chance to snag an array of branded merch.

It all starts with approximately 3,000 great college football players who have the talent to join the NFL.

To nab a chance at becoming one of the lucky ones to participate in the “ultimate four-day job interview,” hopefuls must first declare for the NFL Draft. While seniors whose college eligibility has run out are preferred, underclassmen can elect to relinquish their remaining college eligibility and apply for dispensation to declare for the draft if they meet all NCAA and NFL requirements. Athletes who did not play college football may also be eligible and must contact the NFL’s Player Personnel Department.

Only 300 to 335 are invited to participate in the combine.

The Player Selection Committee includes the directors of both BLESTO (Bears, Lions, Eagles, and Steelers Talent Organization) and the National Scouting Services, which together represent 28 NFL teams. The remaining four NFL teams are encouraged to offer input as well. Those work alongside NFL executives who remain anonymous and rotate every year. Then the committee reviews every eligible player individually, paying careful attention to their college records. Each invitation to the combine is decided by a vote based on the player’s optimal field position. The NFL admits this is not a perfect science, but the goal is to invite every athlete who has it in him to make the final cut at the end of the combine and enter a professional football career.

PHOTOS PROVIDED BY VISIT INDY

Only about two-thirds of the players in the combine are eventually signed by the NFL.

Once athletes are at the combine, the real test awaits. Physical drills include a 225-pound bench press, the ever-popular 40-yard dash, the broad jump, and a specialized speed, coordination, and agility test of “movement efficiency.” Scouts are looking at players’ ability to change direction with ease, for example. But physical ability isn’t the only consideration. Players are ranked on their overall health, especially as it relates to orthopedics, and judged on their competitiveness and drive to succeed. Character counts, too, and is showcased in interviews and through interactions with scouts, fellow players, coaches, and agents throughout the event.

Playing host to the combine is a big deal.

For decades now, Indianapolis has been Combine City and without a doubt helped the once low-profile event grow into what it is today. The combine helped us grow, too. In 2024, the economic impact was a staggering $9.26 million. Every year, hotels sell out, with not only players, coaches, and their families descending on Indy, but also with the executives of 32 teams, their staffs, and, now, throngs of fans.

It takes a village. Or a city.

The advocates whose visionary work has kept this event coming to Indianapolis since 1987 include the Colts, Visit Indy, the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, the City of Indianapolis, IU Health, and Indiana Sports Corp. Recently this consortium angled to keep the combine here in 2026.

PHOTOS PROVIDED BY VISIT INDY

But other cities are nipping at our heels.

The NFL Combine has morphed into a multifaceted, major draw—and thus one that’s now sought after by many other cities. Visit Indy is “on the offense playing defense” to save the annual event from migrating.

Thankfully, we have an edge.

When Lucas Oil Stadium was built in 2008, dedicated fiber optic lines were run underground that connected the stadium to local hospitals, primarily IU Health. Those provide near-instantaneous access to medical data, allowing for the analysis of 600-plus MRIs and 1,200-plus X-rays in real-time. That gives us a significant advantage over cities that don’t have this advanced medical

connectivity.

It’s more than a scouting and money making event in the end.

The benefits of the combine to Indianapolis and the NFL teams stand out. But this program also helps develop generations of high-quality football players who have character on top of great skills, fostering the continued popularity of this all-American sport and a genuine love of the game.