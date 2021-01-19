Subscribe
Steve Raymer, “Welcome To Chindianapolis” Photographer

The Monthly Weekly chats with the veteran photojournalist about his December feature.

This week Derek speaks with Steve Raymer, the veteran photojournalist and Indiana University professor who photographed the South Side’s Burmese Chin refugee community for our December issue. Raymer discusses his long career dating back to the Vietnam War and National Geographic’s 1970s heyday, as well as the decline of storytelling photojournalism and how he was able to bring it back for the December feature.

Welcome to Chindianapolis

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

