Street Savvy: Zionsville

TREK

The recent Zionsville Road bridge remodeling project makes it easy for pedestrians and cyclist to journey south from downtown Zionsville. And thanks to the following stops, they now have a reason to (besides a pilgrimage to the longstanding Village Station Pizza King down the road).

OVERSTUFF

You can barely see the walls through the hundreds of framed snapshots of folks who have successfully completed the Big Ugly challenge at Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream (620 S. Main St., 317-344-0927). The only requirements: Devour a one-pound (after cooking) meat monster. And drop $20 to pay for it.

SAVOR

Meet the Kitchen Sink cookie and other outrageous sandwich-style sweets at Bites (640 S. Main St., 317-873-1001). It’s one of the specialties at this cafe offshoot of nearby bakeshop Confectioneiress, luring you in with right-sized desserts like macaron marvels and shot-glass treats. Oh, go on, have another.

CHEW

Want a sub way better than Subway? Non-chain, locally owned Sub16 (640 S. Main St., 317-344-0994) piles fresh-sliced meats on hearty rolls and also serves housemade meatballs and soup specials every day.

BURN

At Body Outfitters (675 S. Main St., 317-344-9844), the trainers—many certified by the Indy-based American College of Sports Medicine—specialize in one- or two-person workouts and targeted sessions for athletes from $40 per half-hour.

PADDLE

From a space shared by fly-fishing aficionados and kayakers, Moving Water Outfitters (675 S. Main St., 317-733-3014) can get you a guide for a day on the Tippecanoe or White River. Store–sponsored fishing treks to Montana and Wisconsin sell out.