Winterlights’ Magic Returns to Newfields

If you’re looking to bring some Christmas spirit to light in this otherwise-dark year, look no further than the grounds at Newfields. Winterlights, the museum’s annual display of lights, music, and Christmas magic, has returned for its fourth year. From November to January 3, Newfields brightens its expansive grounds with over 1.5 million lights.

Snowflakes, icicles, and orbs woven of multicolored lights adorn the one-way trail through the outdoor exhibit. To the tune of the Nutcracker, lit-up trees dance on the Lilly House lawn, but this time with an additional tune: in rotation with this symphonic experience, Huckleberry Funk, an Indy-based funk, R&B, and soul band, is performing a pop-funk cover of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” that gives the classic light show a contemporary twist. And hot chocolate, spiked or not, is available as the perfect companion to your magical evening.

Winterlights enthusiasts from years past will notice the celebration’s pandemic-friendly changes at the entry gate. The Lilly House, spectacularly adorned with lights and colors, stays safely tucked away from foot traffic, although visitors can admire the exterior to their heart’s content. Wandering at your own pace is encouraged, but there is no turning back—the walk is a one-way attraction, looping around the Lilly gardens to catch the full light show. Bundling up is essential for this all-outdoor experience.

Advance tickets are required to keep social distancing high and crowds small, and they’re going fast for the pre-Christmas season. If the crowds aren’t your winter (or pandemic) vibe, the lights are available for viewing until January 3.