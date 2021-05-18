Derek Schultz On The Return Of The 500, The Messy Pacers, And More

Derek Schultz is back on the podcast this week to catch up on everything that’s happened in the world of Indy sports since his last visit, including the return of fans to the Speedway, the Colts’ eyebrow-raising draft choices, and the chaos in the Pacers’ locker room. The two Dereks also talk about the unexpected resurgence of the New York Knicks and attendant 1990s nostalgia, and play a round of “overrated or underrated” that settles scores on everything from Twitter to pork tenderloin.