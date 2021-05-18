Subscribe
Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
dish icon

Derek Schultz On The Return Of The 500, The Messy Pacers, And More

Schultz returns to the Monthly Weekly to catch up on all things Indy sports.

Derek Schultz is back on the podcast this week to catch up on everything that’s happened in the world of Indy sports since his last visit, including the return of fans to the Speedway, the Colts’ eyebrow-raising draft choices, and the chaos in the Pacers’ locker room. The two Dereks also talk about the unexpected resurgence of the New York Knicks and attendant 1990s nostalgia, and play a round of “overrated or underrated” that settles scores on everything from Twitter to pork tenderloin.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Latest

1. Q&A: Beth Paretta Of Paretta Autosport

Suzanne Krowiak

2. Why Have Only Two Women Ever Driven The Indy 500 Pace Car?

Susan Salaz

3. Remedy Is Taking The Concept Of “Retail Therapy” Literally

Dylan Lee Hodges
logo

X
X