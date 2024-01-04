January Best Bets

(1) Festival of Trees

Ongoing through January 6

It’s not too late to enjoy the 10th anniversary of this annual winter wonderland at the Indiana Historical Society.

(2) IU Women’s Basketball

January 4

The University of Michigan Wolverines are traveling to Bloomington’s Assembly Hall to challenge our Hoosiers.

(3) Toy Story in Concert

January 6–7

At Hilbert Circle Theatre, the beloved Toy Story films come to life under the artistic leadership of principal pops conductor Jack Everly.

(4) Indianapolis Home Show

January 19–28

The country’s longest running home show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center with 450 exhibitors showing off all things abode.

(5) Karneval

January 27

For the first time post-pandemic, the German masquerade ball with traditions going back to the Middle Ages is back at the Athenaeum.