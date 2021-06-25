Eight Fourth Of July Celebrations Around Indy

It’s almost cliché to say it at this point: It’s been a rough year. Hence, we suspect you’re about ready to kick back, fire up the grill, and watch things blow up to take your mind off things. Here are a few of the Independence Day celebrations going on in and around Indy this year.

Downtown Indy 4th of July Fireworks

A 21-minute firework display synchronized to patriotic and other popular music from B105.7 and 97.1 HANK FM will start at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, just north of Monument Circle. Grab your lawn chairs and your favorite snacks to watch. 500 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Scottish Rite Fireworks Party 2021

The Family Life Committee at Scottish Rite Cathedral will be hosting a watch party for the Downtown Indy 4th of July Fireworks, in the cathedral’s west parking lot. A Fourth of July picnic menu of hamburgers, hot dogs, and drinks will be served starting at 6:00 p.m. in the lower-level dining room. Anyone is welcome at this event, for a fee of $10. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs and coolers. RSVP here. 650 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46204, Sunday, July 4, 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Downtown Olly’s Summer Concert Series: 4th of July & Firework Watch Party

Downtown Olly’s is also hosting a fireworks watch party from its miraculous view on Illinois St. For those who want to start partying early, the bar is hosting Sean Baker and a full band. There will also be a full bar and outdoor games. The band kicks off at 8 p.m., but the backyard party starts at 6 p.m. 822 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46204, Sunday, July 4, 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration at Metazoa Brewing Company

At this dog-friendly Fourth of July celebration, Metazoa Brewing Company is planning a day of craft beer tasting, barbecue, ice cream, yard games, and live DJ sets. Both Old Gold Barbecue and Brics ice cream will be on-site to provide the food. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend. 140 S. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202, Sunday, July 4, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Independence Day Social

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is hosting a family-friendly Fourth of July celebration. Tours of the first floor of the Site will be given, followed by an ice cream social with yard games and patriotic music. Reservations are required to take part in this event. 1230 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis, IN 46202, Sunday, July 4, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Indianapolis Indians vs. Iowa Cubs

Come on. It’s baseball. The Indianapolis Indians and the Iowa Cubs will face off in our national pastime at Victory Field on the Fourth, and tickets are on sale now. 501 W. Maryland St., Indianapolis, IN 46225, Sunday, July 4, 6:15 p.m.

CarmelFest

Carme is hosting its 33rd CarmelFest, an Independence Day celebration organized by the city’s Rotary Club. There will be games, rides, food, entertainment, an outdoor marketplace that features local artisan creations, fireworks, and a patriotic parade. The two-day celebration’s firework display on both nights will be synchronized with music on WHJE 91.3. One Civic Square and Carter Green, Carmel, Indiana 46032, Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5, 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on both days.

4th of July Celebration in Lions Park

The Zionsville Lions Club is hosting a 4th of July Celebration in Lions Park. This event has something for everyone, with DJ music, bounce houses for kids, festival food, and fireworks. Parking is $8 per vehicle. 115 S. Elm St., Zionsville, IN 46077, Sunday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.