Everything Is Awesome About This LEGO Pop-Up Bar

HIT THE BRICKS, run, don’t walk, to get your tickets for the limited-time LEGO-themed pop-up bar coming to the Circle City March 18–19. The Brick Bar will be in Indianapolis for an overnight stay, and there’s a lot of buildup to this one-of-a-kind experience. The pop-up bar consists of over 1 million bricks and is assembled at every location it visits. The LEGO-inspired bar has been operating since 2018 and is currently on its U.S. tour. It has already visited six cities, including Chicago, St. Louis, and New York. The Brick Bar has also traveled to worldwide locations such as Sydney and London.

“With it being a two-day-only pop-up, the exclusivity still remains of being able to visit Brick Bar, instead of it running for a long time and losing its novelty,” publicist Shelly Allen says.

The Brick Bar is youth-friendly before 6 p.m., so bring the kids for some bonding time as you experience the utmost nostalgia trip—and a less rowdy Adult-Fan-of-LEGO (AFOL) crowd. As the evening sets in, the AFOL gang will be able to grab a drink from the brick-built bar or keep the drinks flowing late by virtue of a bricked-up prosecco fountain. Let loose on the dance floor, too, as a local DJ plays the night away. Take as many Instagram-worthy photos as you can throughout the bar, and show off your builds on the walls. For those with a competitive side, you’ll be able to participate in table tennis and building contests for prizes. One ticket offers a 90-minute session into the bar, so don’t miss this opportunity to let your inner child run wild.

$22 per person. Books & Brews South Indy, 3808 Shelby St., explorehidden.com