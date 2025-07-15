IBE Summer Celebration Kicks Off In The Circle City

THE INDIANA BLACK Expo Summer Celebration, an annual event emphasizing unity and social impact, officially gets underway on July 10 with plenty of can’t-miss events around the city during WNBA All-Star weekend.

When the Indiana Fever organization was first approached about hosting All-Star weekend in 2025, Raines knew who to call when it came to planning. “The first call that I made was to Alice Watson [the CEO of Indiana Black Expo] because the weekend was going to coincide with Summer Celebration, and we wanted to be sure that was something that Alice and the organization thought would be complementary to what they were doing. … She quickly got back to me and said this was a great opportunity and that we could work together in a really cool way,” Raines says.

IBE events coinciding with the WNBA All-Star weekend include:

Music Heritage Festival

Starting at 6 p.m. on July 18, IU Indy’s Michael A. Carroll Stadium continues its annual showcase of legendary artists with a night of music featuring guests such as Keith Sweat, SWV, Cameo, Deniece Williams, and Christopher Williams.

Cultural Arts Pavilion

Featuring a special art exhibition celebrating women July 18–20, the Indiana Convention Center highlights stories of athletes, artists, and change-makers who have pushed boundaries and promoted progress.

Art Speaks Cafe

Taking place at the Indiana Convention Center, the Art Speaks Cafe provides a space for musicians, poets, authors, speakers, podcasters, and more to take the stage starting July 18 and running through the end of the weekend.

All White Affair

IBE’s signature upscale event, the All White Affair on July 19, celebrates culture, unity, and empowerment with a night full of entertainment and live music.