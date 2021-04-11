Indiana’s Hoops Obsession In Podcast Form

This show from the Locked On podcast network features Tony East, Forbes’ Pacers writer, and Adam Friedman of Indy Cornrows. It’s a daily show, so buckle up for more than your average share of hyper-specific analysis and banter.

The official podcast of SB Nation’s Pacers site delivers all the polish and insider insight one might expect, and happens to be damn entertaining while doing it. Listen for Caitlin Cooper, hoops super-brain and former Monthly, Weekly guest.

This enterprise comes from Scott Agness, a Pacers reporter for almost a decade who decided to go solo with a podcast and Substack after losing his position at The Athletic last year. Agness has a reporter’s eye for detail that’ll reward the most die-hard NBA junkies.

Hosted by four Indy natives now spread out across the country, The Undebeatables is a pure passion project from a group of truly hardcore Pacers fans. It excels at conjuring the amiable hangout vibes native to podcasting itself.

Wild card! The Paceroos are coming to your feed several times a month from, you guessed it, the land down under. Australia might not be the first country fans think about when contemplating basketball as a global sport (with apologies to Ben Simmons), but these guys know their stuff (almost) as much as any Hoosier lifers.