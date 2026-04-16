Know Before You Go: Indy Design Week

A manner-festo for the city’s biggest creator fest, happening April 20–25.
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Photo Courtesy of Bri Hall
  • Pick any presentation you like.
  • Fans welcome; expertise optional.
  • Also, attend a session outside your wheelhouse to spark ideas.
  • Check the location if you can’t decide. Some are in cool creator spaces.
  • Ask your questions. Presenters are happy to respond.
  • Linger. Meaningful interactions can happen after the scheduled program wraps.
  • Just be respectful of presenters’ and vendors’ time.
  • Try a low-key Lunch & Learn session.
  • Exchange contact info. Whether a pro or a dabbler, this is a chance to meet folks who share your creative kink.
  • Don’t sleep on the virtual talks. They tend to offer more direct engagement with the speakers.

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