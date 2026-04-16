Pick any presentation you like.

Fans welcome; expertise optional.

Also, attend a session outside your wheelhouse to spark ideas.

Check the location if you can’t decide. Some are in cool creator spaces.

Ask your questions. Presenters are happy to respond.

Linger. Meaningful interactions can happen after the scheduled program wraps.

Just be respectful of presenters’ and vendors’ time.

Try a low-key Lunch & Learn session.

Exchange contact info. Whether a pro or a dabbler, this is a chance to meet folks who share your creative kink.

Don’t sleep on the virtual talks. They tend to offer more direct engagement with the speakers.