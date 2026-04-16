- Pick any presentation you like.
- Fans welcome; expertise optional.
- Also, attend a session outside your wheelhouse to spark ideas.
- Check the location if you can’t decide. Some are in cool creator spaces.
- Ask your questions. Presenters are happy to respond.
- Linger. Meaningful interactions can happen after the scheduled program wraps.
- Just be respectful of presenters’ and vendors’ time.
- Try a low-key Lunch & Learn session.
- Exchange contact info. Whether a pro or a dabbler, this is a chance to meet folks who share your creative kink.
- Don’t sleep on the virtual talks. They tend to offer more direct engagement with the speakers.
Know Before You Go: Indy Design Week
A manner-festo for the city’s biggest creator fest, happening April 20–25.