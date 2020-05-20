Kristin Cavallari Is Out Of The Hoosier-In-Law Hall Of Fame

It has been almost a month since Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their pending divorce, and it still stings. He’s a former NFL quarterback from Santa Claus, making the glamorous fashion icon an illustrious Hoosier-in-law—you know, a celebrity married to an Indiana native. A star with whom you share a tiny bond, should you ever cross paths and need an ice-breaker. It’s silly, but I always liked knowing that one of us might see the true queen of MTV’s Laguna Beach/The Hills franchise in line for the Thunderbird at Holiday World and ask what the hell she sees in Cutler. That dream is dead—but there are still plenty of famous Hoosiers-in-law we might spot. Keep your eyes peeled, shameless celebrity worshipers.

Meryl Streep, actress

Married sculptor Don Gummer, an alum of Ben Davis High School and Herron School of Art & Design, in 1978. She has been spotted in Hendricks County numerous times. Shake down a server at Charbonos or Gray’s Cafeteria for some stories.

Tom Sachs, artist

Married art dealer Sarah Hoover, daughter of Patachou Inc. founder Martha Hoover, in 2012. The ceremony at the IMA was covered by The New York Times and Martha Stewart Weddings. Herron hosted the first-ever survey of his paintings in 2017.

Jesse Eisenberg, actor and author

Married Bloomington native Anna Strout in 2017; she has long been involved with the city’s domestic-violence shelter Middle Way House and has also worked in film production. The couple has lived in Bloomington at times, and Eisenberg graduated from the Bloomington Playwrights Project program. He has also written about being a fan of the IU women’s-basketball team and wrote a forthcoming book set at Indiana University.

John Fogerty, musician

Married Elkhart native Julie Kramer in Indiana in 1991. According to Hollywood.com, three years ago, she tracked down his original Creedence Clearwater Revival guitar—which he had given away when the band broke up in the 1970s—and gifted it to him. In his biography, Fortunate Son, he credits her for helping him overcome alcoholism and depression and return to making music.

William Shatner, actor and musician

Married Elizabeth Martin in 2001 and divorced in early 2020. E! News reported that the wedding took place in Lebanon outside of the media spotlight. Their divorce, though, may have made tabloid news because the settlement addressed ownership of the couple’s horse semen—Martin is a horse breeder in Kentucky.

Jrue Holiday, NBA player with the New Orleans Pelicans

Married soccer star Lauren Holiday, an Indy native and Ben Davis High School alum who retired with a World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals, in 2013. They met as student-athletes at UCLA; he says she’s the more competitive one. In 2017, Holiday survived a brain tumor while pregnant. ESPN did a great piece on the family’s ordeal. His brothers, Justin and Aaron, also play in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers.

Garry Trudeau, cartoonist and author

Married TV news anchor Jane Pauley in 1980. Trudeau is the creator of Doonesbury—and he predicted Donald Trump’s run for president about 30 years ago in the comic strip.