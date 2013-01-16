The critically lauded sitcom Parks and Recreation—set in Pawnee, Indiana—strikes again. In this episode, airing on January 17, characters played by actors Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, and Jim O’Heir go out for steaks at one of Indianapolis’ dining treasures. St. Elmo Steak House, as part of a bachelor party. “Tonight we eat something’s flesh!” says Ron Swanson (Offerman). Cameo appearances come from Newt Gingrich, Indiana Pacers Roy Hibbert and Miles Plumlee, and WTHR-Channel 13 newswoman Andrea Morehead, an anchor on NBC’s local affiliate station.