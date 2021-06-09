Our Picks For Celebrating Indy Pride This Month

Indy Pride 2021 Virtual Festival

June 12

While the streets of downtown Indy may not be flooded by the typical sea of rainbow this June due to the pandemic, Indy is nonetheless still celebrating Pride month. This signature event will be held virtually for the second year in a row via Zoom and Twitch. Watch live entertainment from performers such as Pat Yo Weave and shop from the city’s LGBTQ+-supporting business through the interactive festival map, where you can also explore LGBTQ+ resources and chat with other attendees. Indy Pride hopes to hold an in-person festival in the fall, but for now, log on for a 2021-style celebration.

RSVP here.

Pride Night at the Drive-In

June 11

Although the Pride festival itself will take place online, Indy Pride has found ways for Hoosiers to safely gather in person, too. Grab some friends and a bag of popcorn and cozy up in your car at Tibbs Drive-In for a family-friendly double feature of Cruella and Raya and the Last Dragon, both new movies. Rain or shine, the show will go on in honor of Pride month.

Tickets here.

Baby’s Pride Drag Brunch

June 13

What better place for a drag brunch than a former drag bar? Indulge in a three-course meal while relishing in performances from some of Talbott Street Nightclub’s legends at Baby’s Pride Drag Brunch. Three all-age performances will take place during the day (10 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m.), with a 21-and-over show at night (9 p.m.). Be prepared to feast upon Baby’s loaded tots, chicken waffles, and famous milkshakes (which can be spiked for an adult milkshake, too). The vibrant atmosphere of this Herron-Morton hangout makes for the perfect place to celebrate Pride. Tickets for this event often sell out, but there’s a waitlist.

Tickets and waitlist here.

Pride Block Party and Stonewall Party at Downtown Olly’s

June 11 and 26

One of Indy’s best-known LGBTQ+ friendly spots, Downtown Olly’s, is holding its annual Pride Block Party in its brand-new outdoor space. The 21-and-over event features a live performance from the local band Audiodacity to kick off the club’s summer concert series. A few weeks later, Olly’s is hosting a Stonewall Party to celebrate the origins of Pride month by honoring those who spoke out in the 1969 Stonewall riots. Both of these bashes will have good food, cheap drinks, and games.

Tickets here.

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns by American Lives Theatre at The Play Ground at IndyFringe

June 11–12 and 18–19

After receiving a wedding invitation that states to “refrain from wearing bright colors and bold patterns,” Gerry explores gay identity and other topics in a comedic way in this one-man show. Presented by American Lives Theatre, the outdoor performance takes place at The Play Ground at IndyFringe. This official Indy Pride event will run four times this month starring Indy actor Jay Hemphill. With the return of theater to the city as the pandemic slows down, you won’t want to miss the chance to both have a laugh and celebrate Pride.

Tickets here.

Punk Rock Night Pride Show at Melody Inn

June 12

Indy’s Punk Rock Night takes on Pride at one of the city’s oldest live-music staples, Melody Inn. Put on your leather jacket, add some rainbow, and jam into the late hours of the night to local bands that all feature at least one member of the LGBTQ+ community. You can also rock out from home with the performances being livestreamed on the Melody’s website. PRN Pride is the ideal event to be loud and proud this month.

Details here.