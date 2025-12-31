(1) Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap – January 6 to February 15

Catch this latest incarnation of the longest running play in history at Beef & Boards. A blizzard has trapped a group of strangers in a creepy manor. After news of a grisly murder in London reaches them via a police sergeant, you’ll be kept guessing until the final twist.

(2) Move & Groove with The Call – January 17

This session of the Peanut Butter & Jam series, created for ages 1-7, features Indy-based Okara Imani and her band at The Studio Theater. Take the littles for an outing full of funky beats and playful vibes.

(3) The Harlem Globetrotters – January 17

The Globetrotters have been giving us gravity-defying dunks and smile-grabbing tricks for 100 years. They face off against longtime rivals the Washington Generals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Stick around for autographs after the game.

(4) Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert – January 30 to February 1

Watch the wand choose the wizard on screen at Hilbert Circle Theatre as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performs the film’s iconic score. Hogwarts-appropriate attire encouraged.

5) Monster Jam – January 31 to February 1

If 6-ton trucks tooling around on two wheels and flying through the air is your idea of a good time, get to Lucas Oil Stadium. Competitions for audience votes include racing, skills, and the crowd favorite, freestyle.