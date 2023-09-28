Farm Aid 2023

The Hoosierist: Collector’s Items

Q: I’VE GOT A BOX OF ARROWHEADS AND STONE TOOLS MY GRANDFATHER PICKED UP IN HIS FIELDS. IS KEEPING THESE LEGAL? A: Owning Native American artifacts might feel weird, but it’s likely 100-percent legal. Gathering such items off the ground is perfectly OK as long as it’s on your property or the property of someone who’s […]