2. Ask Me Anything: Dr. Charlene Fletcher, Historian
Sam Stall
3. Body + Soul: A New Leaf
Tim Bush
Farm Aid 2023
The all-day music festival at Ruoff Music Center benefited family farmers with performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and more.
Conner Prairie has long been called a living museum. But what version of history? Its dynamic curatorial director hopes to paint a more inclusive, nuanced picture with promised land as proving ground, officially opening this month.
The Hoosierist: Collector’s Items
Q: I’VE GOT A BOX OF ARROWHEADS AND STONE TOOLS MY GRANDFATHER PICKED UP IN HIS FIELDS. IS KEEPING THESE LEGAL? A: Owning Native American artifacts might feel weird, but it’s likely 100-percent legal. Gathering such items off the ground is perfectly OK as long as it’s on your property or the property of someone who’s […]
Theresa Caputo’s Got Spirit!
The sassy Long Island Medium is coming to Indianapolis.