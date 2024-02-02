February’s Best Bets

(1) Polar Plunge

February 2–March 2

What better way to mark Leap Year than by leaping into a frigid body of water? This fundraiser for the Special Olympics will test your mettle and warm your heart.

(2) Monster Jam

February 3–4

Lucas Oil Stadium is taken over by larger-than-life trucks, including the Grave Digger and Megalodon, driven by larger-than-life personalities tooling around on two wheels.

(3) Mariachi Herencia de México: Herederos

February 9

This Latin Grammy–nominated 13-piece band plays five instruments, including the Mexican vihuela, while singing. Catch them at The Palladium.

(4) Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show

Feb 16–18, 21–25

Start looking ahead to summer at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. You’ll find plenty of inspiration, whether your interest is boats, lakeside living, RVs, fishing, or tourism.

(5) Mamma Mia!

February 27– March 3

Here we go again! The long-loved musical with catchy ABBA tunes will have you dancing in your seat at Clowes Memorial Hall.