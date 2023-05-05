First Look: Alexander Rossi’s Rev Gift Bag

The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, Alexander Rossi, takes the honorary wheel at this Saturday’s Rev extravaganza, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s food-focused shindig that kicks off the Month of May festivities. There’s no swig of milk involved—instead, the Arrow McLaren driver got a taste of luxury in his gift bag.

Rev has raised more than $6 million for the IU Health Foundation, which funds the IU Health Emergency Center’s free trauma and healthcare services at the race each year. The foundation thanked Rossi for his help with a pair of personalized Gucci shoes, hand-painted by local artist Leah Pinney with checkered-flag trim, the race logo, Rossi pouring milk over his head, and his No. 7 Chevrolet car.

Like previous honorary driver chairs, Rossi also received a watch from Reis-Nichols Jewelers—a limited-edition TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Indy 500, which retails for $2,550. Design references include a dial reminiscent of asphalt and a strip of bricks, nodding to the track’s former surface.

A $375 bottle of Macallan Rare Cask single-malt whisky rounded out the swag bag.

Turning 10 this year, Rev sold out in record time and booked more chefs than in any previous year. What tires are to the Indianapolis 500, shoes are to the trackside party. To dress up their black-and-white outfits, Rev-elers put extra effort into accessories, breaking out glam sandals, chunky designer tennis shoes, and slick loafers. Shoes have to meet the Speedway’s unique demands—style and comfort. Wandering between chef-helmed dining stations, around the Pagoda, and onto the oval for more dining and dancing puts a lot of mileage on the feet—not 500, but enough to feel it if you choose footwear poorly.

If you see Rossi, make sure to check for his Guccis.