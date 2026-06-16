AGRICULTURE IS OVERLOOKED in day-to-day life, but in day-to-day life, but Fishers AgriPark , supported by IU Health, is on a mission to change that.

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Opened in July 2020 and featuring a 33-acre urban farm, Fishers AgriPark pays homage to the area’s farming roots and inspires future generations to partake in agriculture and learn how it impacts the world with several fields for crops and produce, an orchard, and a livestock pasture. Visitors can stop by barns and greenhouses, pick their own fruits and veggies, interact with animals, admire fields of flowers, and take classes with horticulture experts.

“[The park] plays a vital role in strengthening the local community by increasing access to fresh food, delivering hands-on agricultural education, and creating meaningful opportunities for engagement across all age groups,” operations manager Trevor Wildey says.

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Over the past year, the park has built out its playground and added a new programming building, allowing more opportunities to entertain and host events and classes. Last winter was the first time the AgriPark didn’t close down for the season and was able to hold classes such as beekeeping with Dave Zbieszkowski, hydroponics, and composting in a heated programming space.

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A class coming this summer encourages kids to try new foods in an engaging way. On July 9 and July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fishers Health Department will be at the park during Tiny Taste Test Day, when kids can sample vegetables grown on-site. Wildey shares that the activities planned and take-home materials will help children become interested in foods they might not normally try.

One of the AgriPark’s most well-known offerings is its u-pick produce program, which is free to the public. “All produce currently grown at the AgriPark is given right back to the community, minus a small number of greens we grow and take to the Indy Zoo,” explains Wildey. “With the number of visitors coming to pick produce, we typically don’t have much left. Last year, we saw over 35,000 visitors and gave away over an estimated 125,000 pounds of produce back to the community for free.” The AgriPark also offers free cut flowers for the visitors to take home.

Encounters with cows, horses, goats, and, most recently, two donated ducks, are another popular attraction, while Touch-A-Truck allows families to see demonstrations by Fishers Department of Public Works, Fishers Health Department, Fishers Fire Department, and Fishers Police Department. In the fall, families can participate in a classic overnight camping adventure complete with firepits, a movie in the park, games and activities, and a continental breakfast October 9–10 and October 16–17.

In the works for the future is a year-round country store that will include a coffee bar and local sellers. “We are actively working with farmers market vendors and other local Hoosier-based farms to participate,” says Wildey.

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Fisher AgriPark’s growth and reach continue, and for good reason. It’s a prime way to connect children and families with the origin of their food while teaching healthy eating and land and resource stewardship. And it backs its missions with not only food for the mind but also seasonal, u-pick selections for the belly.