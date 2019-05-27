Gallery: 2019 Indy 500 Red Carpet by Wil Foster The Indianapolis Motor Speedway welcomed a number of celebrities to the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 and IM was there to capture the fun. May 27, 2019 1 min read Matthew Daddario Christian Bale Matt Damon Christian Bale greets fans along the rope line Matt Damon signs autographs along the red carpet Christian Bale signs autographs Helicopter flyover as part of pre-race ceremonies at IMS The front straightaway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pre-race ceremonies at IMS Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet at IMS Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-hosts of “American Ninja Warrior,” co-honorary grand marshals Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-hosts of “American Ninja Warrior,” co-honorary grand marshals Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-hosts of “American Ninja Warrior,” co-honorary grand marshals Matthew Daddario from “Shadowhunters” A fan shows off her autographs from Matt Damon and Christian Bale Christian Bale Matt Damon A fan hoping to score an autograph from Matt Damon Musicians Matt and Kim Kevin Ray of the band Walk the Moon Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis Jim Cornelison, singer, performs “Back Home Again in Indiana” Actor Jackson Robert Scott signs an autograph Domantas Sabonis on the red carpet Model Jordan Kimball on the red carpet Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis Domantas Sabonis Olympic gold medalist and World Champion sprinter Justin Gatlin Singer Chevel Shepherd Singer Chevel Shepherd Kevin Coleman, Red Bull Air Race World Championship pilot Michael Goulian, Red Bull Air Race World Championship pilot Tags #MayMadness, celebrities, IMS, Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy 500, May Madness, red carpet