“Hoosiers” Screenwriter Angelo Pizzo On Bringing Indiana To Life For The Screen

Bloomington native Angelo Pizzo is one of the key creative forces behind iconic Indiana sports films like “Hoosiers” and “Rudy,” and has worked in the entertainment industry now for more than four decades. He joined the Monthly Weekly this week to talk about what it took to bring Hoosier basketball culture realistically to life, what “Breaking Away” got wrong about his hometown, how to sustain a career in showbiz, and why he hasn’t seen a new sports movie in decades.

