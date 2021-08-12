Indiana Fashion Week Preview

Indiana Fashion Week officially kicks off this weekend after a hiatus in 2020. In 2019, the inaugural INDFW, an industry convention, attracted 15 designers and nearly 900 attendees, plus fashion luminary Fern Mallis, creator of New York Fashion Week. Eight days of (mostly free) events are designed to incubate creativity and commerce while connecting Indy to the world of fashion. If you need a reason to get dolled up, jump on tickets to these in-person events.

The Summit

August 14, 4–9 p.m.

$20 general admission, $10 students

Paradox, 6281 N. College Ave.

Pattern’s cool, new Broad Ripple venue, Paradox, will host a hybrid educational networking event and friendly design competition. Budding local designers will come together to showcase their prowess—keep an eye on Cahmelan “CP” Porter of KOMÄFI, one of this year’s hopefuls to win the Emerging Designer Competition by the end of Fashion Week. A panel discussion will include streetwear industry expert TJ Walker of L.A.–based Cross Colours and Vic Lloyd of Fat Tiger Workshop. Come with a thirst for the insider insight—and Sun King beer.

Dress code: Casual, streetwear, sporty

Tokyo Twiggy Soirée & Trunk Show

August 17, 6–9 p.m.

Free

Storefront Theatre of Indianapolis, 717 Broad Ripple Ave.

A new 50-seat theater in Broad Ripple is setting the stage to celebrate Jenn Felts, local designer behind Tokyo Twiggy, who won the first-ever Emerging Designer Competition at the 2019 Indiana Fashion Week. Shop her collections and pick her brain before she jet-sets off this fall to Milan and London fashion weeks, where she will present her collection of Japanese-inspired clothing. This event also marks the official launch of the Indiana Fashion Foundation’s new membership community, The Fashion Connect. Hoosiers in Harajuku fashions—we love to see it.

Dress code: Fun, edgy, kawaii

Flash-mob Fashion Show

August 18, 7:30–8 p.m.

Free with fair admission

Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.

Spoiler alert: The midway entrance at the Indiana Stair Fair is turning into a catwalk for a flash-mob fashion show. This is a great opportunity to see a runway show if you can’t make the multiple shows leading up to the Fashion Week finale at the end of next week. Imagine the faces of overall-clad fried-food munchers when models decked out in designer clothes begin to strut their stuff. Also, swing by the IN Fashion Marketplace inside the Indiana Arts Building for a unique shopping experience featuring Indiana-based designers and boutiques. Fashion takes the blue ribbon.

Dress code: Elevated fairwear, cottagecore

Ensemble Fashion Photography Exhibit

August 19, 7–9 p.m.

Free with suggested donation

Paradox, 6281 N. College Ave.

Fashion editorial makers have the lens turned onto their work at this Paradox exhibit. Images will show local photographers, models, makeup artists, hair stylists, and wardrobe stylists behind the scenes. The event happens to coincide with the Broad Ripple Art Walk, which takes place every third Thursday, so wear comfortable shoes to make the rounds.

Dress code: business casual, fashion-forward

Fashion Fair on Monument Circle

August 21, 12–3 p.m.

Free

Monument Circle

It’s all rounding out to the final events of Indiana Fashion Week on Monument Circle. The IN Fashion Marketplace will head downtown for those who may have missed it at the State Fair. Feast your eyes on presentations from the likes of Stylenspire designer, Yemisi Sanni (Indianapolis Monthly‘s July cover model). A food and wine garden will be available to keep you going for more styling and profiling.

Dress code: Casual, streetwear, comfortable

The Runway Shows and Emerging Designer Competition

August 21, 7–9:30 p.m.

$125 VIP access, $75 priority access, $50 general admission

Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle

The cornerstone—the moment these events have all led up to—are runway shows at the iconic Hilbert Circle Theatre. Eight of the Midwest’s first-rate designers competing in the Emerging Designer Competition will present their collections for a cash prize, opportunities, and, of course, the notoriety. Jenn Felts of Tokyo Twiggy, the 2019 winner, will present her latest collected works, including a new swimwear line. Featured designer and mentor to the competitors, Rinat Brodach from Season 1 of the Amazon Prime fashion competition Making the Cut, will close the show with her latest. The room will be packed with key players in the world of fashion from around the country for a whirlwind night of style.

Dress code: Evening wear, formal, unique

For a full list of events and tickets, visit indianafashionweek.com/schedule.