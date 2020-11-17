IU Football’s Magical (So Far) Season; Indy’s Most Stylish Sportswear Startup

This week we talk with sportswriter Dustin Dopirak about Indiana University football, as the as-yet-undefeated Hoosiers are set to play maybe their most important game since the Nixon era against Ohio State this weekend. Then, Derek interviews Connor and Christa Hitchcock, the founders of Indianapolis’ own Homefield Apparel, the startup featured in a recent Athletic feature (paywall) that’s building a national following with their stylish college sports apparel.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS