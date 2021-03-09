Lili Wright On Covering Covering Indiana’s Biggest Star, Zoe LaVerne

Zoe LaVerne, the Greenwood 19-year-old with nearly 20 million followers on the social media platform TikTok, is a magnet for drama. Fortunately, drama is her business, earning her in the high six figures for the short videos that capture her dancing, drama, and day-to-day life. The author Lili Wright profiled LaVerne in our March issue, and she joins the Monthly Weekly this week to talk about her experience going down the rabbit hole that is influencer drama, what it was like as a mother of teenagers herself to chronicle LaVerne’s sometimes very grown-up issues, and the extent to which the whole affair made her want to put away her own smartphone for good.

“Zoe LaVerne Is The Tok Of The Town,” March 2021

